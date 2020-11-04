2020 presidential election

No winner has Pa. voters anxious over Election Day results

By
BALA CYNWYD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's the day after Election Day and still no result on the president.

Action News spoke with many people Wednesday who said they were feeling anxious awaiting an outcome.

"This has been one heck of a year," said John Boskie-Moore from Bala Cynwyd.

Some said they won't get a good night's sleep until they find out who will be the president.

"I haven't slept. I'm going home and trying to get some sleep, but I know I'm not going to be able to," said Sheila Ingram from Overbrook.

Philadelphia City Commissioners provide update on the ballot counting the day after Election Day 2020.



"Last night, I'll admit, it did take me a while to go to sleep, but I feel like it's going to take a couple days," said Leon Tyne of Bryn Mawr.

For longtime voters, frustration has been building for months.

"Never seen anything like it in my whole life, and I can't believe what the results are so far. Seems like it's going to be a long process until we find out who our next president is going to be," said Andrew Weiner of Drexel Hill.

Some we spoke with said whoever wins this election will determine how the coronavirus is handled.
"I'm surprised there's such a division about one's health," said Maurine McFarlane from Northeast Philadelphia.

Some said they're shocked the key battleground state of Pennsylvania is still too early to call.

"I don't know what's going on in Pennsylvania, cause it's not supposed to be this close - it's really not," said Ingram.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf gives an update on ballot counting in the state on Wednesday.



Regardless of the outcome, many folks said they don't want to see the country divided.

"Hopefully things will end peacefully, and we'll be one happy country of kindness and peace," said Weiner.

One woman gave us the word of the day: Patience.
