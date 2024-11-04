Pennsylvania counties continue to investigate potential voter registration fraud

Officials in several counties across Pennsylvania continue to investigate potentially fraudulent voter registration applications, as Trump has pushed some misleading or false claims about the incident.

Authorities in Lancaster, Berks, Monroe and York counties are investigating thousands of voter registration applications they say are potentially fraudulent, according to various officials around the state. Amid the ongoing investigations, some of the applications have been confirmed to be fraudulent while some have been determined to be legitimate, according to updates.

Still, as recently as last week Trump said Lancaster County was "caught ... with 2,600 votes."

"They found, as I understand it, I mean, I don't know what's happened to the last day or so, but they in Lancaster, they found 2,600 ballots, all done in by the same hand," Trump said Sunday in Pennsylvania.

But, according to the Pennsylvania attorney general, Trump's characterization is untrue. In a statement last week, the state's top prosecutor, Michelle Henry, said that "the investigations regard voter registration forms, not ballots."

On Monday, Lancaster County officials also updated that out of the approximately 2,500 applications under investigation, more than half were confirmed to be valid. According to Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino, 57% of the applications were verified, 17% were determined to be fraudulent, and 26% are still being investigated and are either incomplete or not verified.

D'Agostino stressed that the investigation with the DA is still ongoing. "We take this very seriously," he said.

In York County, officials last week said their investigation into a batch of 3,087 applications led to 47% having been "verified as legitimate" and were approved, 29% were incomplete and are pending, and 24% were declined and are being investigated by the DA.

Election officials have emphasized that this alleged fraud was contained and stopped -- and say the instance highlights the effectiveness of the system. Henry said the fraud attempts "have been defeated."

"These attempts have been thwarted by the safeguards in place in Pennsylvania," Henry said in her statement last week.