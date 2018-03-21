A Pennsylvania lawmaker who is the subject of a protection-from-abuse order against him by another lawmaker over claims he was violent and abusive toward her says he won't run for re-election.State Rep. Nick Miccarelli of Delaware County said in a statement Wednesday that he's decided to remove his name from the ballot.Miccarelli says it's in his best interests to move on to a new chapter.Miccarelli has said that fellow Republican Rep. Tarah Toohil's allegations are false.Toohil alleges Miccarelli pulled a gun and threatened to kill her when they dated several years ago. She also says he's been physically intimidating her at the Capitol this year.Miccarelli's office issued the following statement:------