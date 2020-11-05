Pennsylvania vote counting continues amid protest, lawsuit

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7647287" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A "Count the Vote" protest was held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as votes continue to be counted in the 2020 presidential election.

Biden predicts victory, Trump campaign heads to court

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The eyes of the nation are on the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Inside, workers continue to count ballots for the presidential election with hundreds of thousands more expected to be counted through the night. The state continues to tabulate mail-in ballots which could make the difference in a very close election that has garnered Pennsylvania a lawsuit from the president himself.Fears that every vote won't be counted sparked a protest Wednesday night at City Hall, just one block from the Convention Center where the votes are being counted."This is what you see when people fear that their rights are being taken away from them," said Rich Garella of Protect Our Vote Philly as he surveyed the crowd of protesters emphatically chanting, "Count every vote.""Mass action is the only way to show that we are going to demand that the votes be counted," said Liberty Britton of Brewerytown.Pennsylvania's secretary of state says, although counting has gone past election night, the tallying is actually ahead of where she thought it would be by this time. But it's not over yet."We're talking about a matter of days before the overwhelming majority of ballots are counted," said Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Wednesday night.It's an unacceptable timeline for the Trump administration, which filed a lawsuit against Pennsylvania. They're demanding better access to watch ballot counting."Not a single Republican has been able to look at any one of these mailed out, they could be from Mars as far as we're concerned," said Rudy Giuliani as he spoke in Philadelphia after tweeting unfounded allegations of fraudulent ballot counting.Boockvar says the ballot-counting process is more transparent than ever."You've got counties live streaming. You've got a party and candidate representatives watching every step of that process," said Boockvar.The Trump administration is also looking to intervene in another Pennsylvania case that will decide whether ballots received up until Friday can still be counted."We're going to win Pennsylvania," said Eric Trump, speaking with Giuliani on Wednesday afternoon. "They're trying to cheat us out of it because they know it's their only path to victory."Governor Tom Wolf says a lot of factors contributed to Pennsylvania's days-long vote-counting process: a record voter registration of more than nine million people, three million ballots applied for by mail, and rules that prevent Pennsylvania from counting ballots until the polls close."Pennsylvania has always had a late start on the counting process," said Wolf.Still, he vows to continue the ballot-counting."I'm going to fight like hell to protect the vote of every Pennsylvanian and to do everything in my power to make sure that every vote counts," he said.The Trump administration has also filed lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia.