Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney re-elected for second term

READ MORE: 2019 ELECTION RESULTS

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has been elected for a second four-year term in the nation's sixth-largest city.Kenney had an eventful first term, from antagonizing President Donald Trump over Philadelphia's sanctuary city status to carrying through on his top first-term priority, a tax on soda and other sweetened beverages.The soda tax had been a flashpoint in the election.It has generated more than $130 million, which is paying for free preschool programs and other community services like revamped recreation centers and libraries.Kenney, a Democrat, beat out Republican challenger Billy Ciancaglini.