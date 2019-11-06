Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney re-elected for second term

Kenney had an eventful first term, from antagonizing President Donald Trump over Philadelphia's sanctuary city status to carrying through on his top first-term priority, a tax on soda and other sweetened beverages.
The soda tax had been a flashpoint in the election.
It has generated more than $130 million, which is paying for free preschool programs and other community services like revamped recreation centers and libraries.
Kenney, a Democrat, beat out Republican challenger Billy Ciancaglini.
-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.