Philadelphia opens multiple early voting centers at satellite election offices ahead of Election Day

The offices will be open seven days a week beginning September 29 and will remain open through Election Day.
The offices will allow voters to register to vote, request a mail-in ballot, receive it, vote, and then return it all at the same location. A big hope is that this will be a popular option ahead of Election Day on November 3.
Also, voters will be able to return their already completed ballots to the satellite offices for drop off.
The locations for the seven satellite offices areas listed below:
- Center City: City Hall Room 140, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia Pa.,19107
- Far Northeast: George Washington High School, 10175 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia Pa., 19116
- North: The Liacouras Center, 1776 N Broad St., Philadelphia Pa., 19121
- Northwest: Roxborough High School, 6498 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19128
- Southwest: Tilden Middle School, 6601 Elmwood Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19142
- Upper North: Julia De Burgos Elementary, 401 W Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19133
- West: Overbrook Elementary School, 2032 N 62nd St., Philadelphia, Pa.19151
"Pennsylvania voters have more choices about how you can vote than ever in our history, so that's a great thing because we believe the system works when everybody shows up, when everybody goes to vote. The other way to put it is there are fewer and fewer excuses not to vote this election," said David Thornburgh, CEO Committee of Seventy.
The hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Election officials said 10 additional satellite office locations will open as staffing becomes available. '
Funding for the satellite offices would come from the $10 million grant from the nonpartisan, nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), according to city officials.
The City Commissioners have also used the grant to provide additional pay for poll workers and extra cleaning for polling places, officials said.
Officials said the department has also purchased more than $5 million worth of equipment to send and process mail-in ballots faster and count the votes both quickly and accurately.