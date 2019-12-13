Plastic bag ban bill approved in Philadelphia

Councilmember @CMMarkSquilla Bill No. 190610-A Prohibits retail establishments from providing “Single-use Plastic Bags” (as defined) or “non-Recyclable Paper Bags” (as defined) to customers either at the retail establishment or through a delivery. https://t.co/MlC03RSyuj — PHLCouncil (@PHLCouncil) December 12, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- By this summer, Philadelphia could ban single-use plastic bags.That's if Mayor Jim Kenny signs off on the new bill, approved by city council on Thursday.The measure encourages shoppers to bring their own bag to the supermarket, stores, and takeout restaurants in an effort to reduce plastic waste and litter.But the ban would be voluntary: a proposed 15-cent per bag fee is no longer a part of the bill.If approved, it would take effect in July.