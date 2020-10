INSTANT POLL: Who won the VP debate, Kamala Harris or Mike Pence?

SALT LAKE CITY (WPVI) -- Kamala Harris and Mike Pence faced off Wednesday night in the lone vice presidential debate of the 2020 election season.Separated by plexiglass and 12 feet of space, Harris and Pence argued the merits of their respective party's candidates for President, Democrat Joe Biden and incumbent Republican Donald Trump.The COVID-19 pandemic was arguably the topic of the night, setting off a fiery exchange between the two just moments into the debate. Trump tested positve for COVID-19 last week along with a number of other White House staffers and three GOP senators, leading many to question the Trump admin's response to the pandemic.So how did the candidates do?