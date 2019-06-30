President Trump says series of immigration raids coming, likely after 4th of July

WASHINGTON D.C. -- President Trump says his administration will still launch a series of immigration raids, and that they will likely happen after the July 4th holiday.
The planned raids were supposed to happen last weekend but were delayed.
President Trump spoke at the G-20 summit in Osaka saying ICE agents will be "legally removing large numbers of people."
He also praised a $4.6 billion emergency border funding bill passed by the Democrat-led House this week calling it "humanitarian money."
