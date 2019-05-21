Primary Day in Pennsylvania, find your polling place

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Find your polling place, by clicking here.
One of the most closely watched races in our area is the mayoral race where incumbent Mayor Jim Kenney is being challenged by state senator Anthony Williams and a former city controller Alan Butkovitz.
The Republican challenger, Billy Ciancaglini, is unopposed in the primary.
In addition to the mayor's seat, voters will choose candidates for city council, sheriff, and judges.
Guide to At Large City Council Candidates - From WHYY
State officials are taking extra steps for election security.
Election Day operations will be run out of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency in Harrisburg.
Officials say having various agencies all under one roof will shorten response time and increase coordination.
They will be on the lookout for any cybersecurity threats, emergencies or severe weather that could impact voting across the state.