Protesters march through streets after President Trump's ABC News town hall in Philadelphia

Demonstrators who were outside the Trump Town Hall in Old City are now marching through the streets of Center City along 15th heading towards Chestnut street. @6abc pic.twitter.com/U7TAqC46e8 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) September 16, 2020

Protests ahead of President Trump’s Visit in Philadelphia today ... This is on Market St. A small group of protestors are still camped out across @ConstitutionCtr this morning. They got here this morning. pic.twitter.com/iN2dM9TLzU — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) September 15, 2020

In a special @ABC2020, an uncommitted voter presses Pres. Trump on how his slogan "Make America Great Again" relates to Black Americans, "because that pushes us back to a time in which we cannot identify with such greatness."



Watch @ABC News' town hall tonight at 9|8c. pic.twitter.com/b7bABJTPj4 — ABC News (@ABC) September 16, 2020

Street closures, mass transit changes

With President Trump’s visit for tonight’s Town Hall on ⁦@6abc⁩, we’ll see rolling closures on I-676 and I-95 and some restrictions around the Constitution Center. This will also impact mass transit. pic.twitter.com/w2R1MAvnUq — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) September 15, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump will face uncommitted voters head-on in a 90-minute town hall special hosted by ABC News from the battleground state of Pennsylvania. The event was held at the historic National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will anchor the event, titled "The President and the People." According to the network, the forum will provide uncommitted voters the opportunity to ask the president their questions on issues affecting Americans from the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery to protests for racial justice and climate change.The guests, selected by ABC, come from a wide background. Some previously voted for Trump, others did not. The questions will be on a range of issues, like racial tensions in America, the economy, the handling of the pandemic and jobs.Before Trump arrived, protesters were there waiting in the city's Old City section, some since early in the morning. After the town hall, dozens of others took to city streets, prompting closures, according to city officials.Chopper 6 was overhead as police worked to contain the protesters on the move in Center City Philadelphia.According to ABC News, 1 in 4 voters have not made up their minds, but some residents say they know who they want in the Oval Office."I am most decided," said Barbara Knowles of Philadelphia. "I tell you, there's no man who has ever put up with what he put up with and he keeps doing it day-to-day.""He said that he created ten million jobs yet he doesn't talk about the 40 million that are gone. There's so much bs that people are just fed up with Trump, so there shouldn't be an undecided voter," said Vincent Squire of Camden, New Jersey.Pennsylvania is a crucial battleground state. Tuesday will be the second time the president has arrived in the state in two weeks.The town hall begins at 9 p.m. on 6abc.There will be detours on the roads and mass transit due to the town hall event. The rolling closures began during the afternoon rush along I-95 and I-676 between Philadelphia International Airport and the National Constitution Center.The Ben Franklin Bridge is currently closed.There will also be closures around the National Constitution Center, which is located at 525 Arch Street in Old City.SEPTA says 5th Street Station will be closed from 3 p.m. Tuesday until Wednesday morning.Passengers will be able to board at 2nd & 8th Street stations.SEPTA bus routes will also be affected. Starting at noon Tuesday, buses 17, 33, 38, 44, 47 and 61 will experience detours.On Tuesday, the president reacted to a federal court ruling that Governor Tom Wolf's pandemic restrictions were unconstitutional. "We had a victory just now in Pennsylvania. I don't know if you heard about it," said Trump. "They were ordered to open it up- a federal judge- open it up and let the people get back to work."U.S. District Judge William Stickman, appointed by President Trump, sided with plaintiffs calling Governor Wolf's orders in March initiated by the pandemic unconstitutional. Specifically referring to the restriction of large gatherings, the shuttering of non-life sustaining businesses and a stay at home order.The suit was filed during the state's red phase when most businesses were closed, and Wolf has since eased many of those restrictions.An attorney who represents the plaintiffs said that current restrictions, like limits to gathering size, can't be enforced.The governor's office said it will appeal.ABC offered to host a similar town hall for Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden but ABC and the campaign we're not able to find a mutually agreeable date. Biden will have his own town hall on CNN on Thursday.