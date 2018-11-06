ELECTION 2018

RECAP: Election Day LIVE Facebook Chat - Your Election Day Questions Answered

Tuesday, November 6th @ Noon
Members from the League of Women Voters and Just Vote Coalition answered your Election Day questions LIVE on Facebook Tuesday, November 6th at noon. Our panel of experts answered questions regarding polling locations, polling hours, ballot information, ID requirements and more. Missed out? Click here for the recap.

CLICK HERE FOR CHAT RECAP

Our panel of experts include:

Heidi Gold - LWV member
Meg Berlin - LWV member
Phoebe Coles - LWV Board member
Dennis Lee - Just Vote Coalition

Learn more about League of Women Voters here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselection dayelection 20182018-election
ELECTION 2018
Election Day in Philly: Good turnout, bad weather
How to order free pizza for your long voting line
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
Who should recount elections: people ... or machines?
More election 2018
POLITICS
Election Day in Philly: Good turnout, bad weather
How to order free pizza for your long voting line
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
Who should recount elections: people ... or machines?
More Politics
Top Stories
1 killed, 5 injured in Schuylkill crash; search for hit-and-run driver
Election Day 2018: Find your polling place and voting hours
Election Day in Philly: Good turnout, bad weather
Election Freebies: Vote, then get free fries, ice cream, more
Uber driver charged after teen dies following car surfing fall
Grandmother wins Powerball jackpot of $343.9M
Troubleshooters: How to stop harassing robocalls and earn money
AccuWeather: Brief, But Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon
Show More
Residents are watching the Bucks Co. battle for the House
Facebook blocks 115 accounts ahead of US midterm elections
Boy, 11, leads police on high-speed chase for second time
Duncan Hines recalls popular cake mixes because of salmonella fears
DA: Parkesburg mom pushed daughter down steps, killing her
More News