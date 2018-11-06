Members from the League of Women Voters
and Just Vote Coalition
answered your Election Day questions LIVE on Facebook Tuesday, November 6th at noon
. Our panel of experts answered questions regarding polling locations, polling hours, ballot information, ID requirements and more. Missed out? Click here for the recap.
Our panel of experts include:
Heidi Gold - LWV member
Meg Berlin - LWV member
Phoebe Coles - LWV Board member
Dennis Lee - Just Vote Coalition Learn more about League of Women Voters here.