Bernie Sanders calls Pres. Trump 'a racist, a sexist, a homophobe and a religious bigot'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke at the California Democratic Party Convention at Moscone Center in San Francisco on Sunday. The Democratic presidential candidate spoke about President Donald Trump, saying:"The worst president in the history of this country, a president who is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe and a religious bigot. Together, we are going to defeat a president who has the most corrupt administration in history and a president who knows nothing about real American values."The convention wraps up Sunday.