politics

Bernie Sanders calls Pres. Trump 'a racist, a sexist, a homophobe and a religious bigot'

By Krisann Chasarik
SAN FRANCISCO -- Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke at the California Democratic Party Convention at Moscone Center in San Francisco on Sunday. The Democratic presidential candidate spoke about President Donald Trump, saying:

"The worst president in the history of this country, a president who is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe and a religious bigot. Together, we are going to defeat a president who has the most corrupt administration in history and a president who knows nothing about real American values."

RELATED: 14 presidential candidates converge in San Francisco for California Democratic convention

The convention wraps up Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscodonald trumpbernie sanderspresidential racedemocratspoliticsrallycalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Ocasio-Cortez bartends in Queens to push for minimum wage hike
McConnell: Senate would fill any Supreme Court vacancy in 2020
Trump administration proposes to roll back transgender protections
Officials: US to send 1,500 troops to Middle East
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens killed after being ejected from car in Roosevelt Blvd crash
Tree slams into home after storm in Bucks County
Sources: Philadelphia firefighter dies during triathlon at Jersey Shore
Hiker rescued from off-limits trail in Jim Thorpe
Bensalem Twp. apartment catches fire after possible lightning strike
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, windy and cooler Monday
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot 5 times in Philly
Show More
31,703 pounds of Perdue chicken recalled due to possible contamination
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing mom
Dwyane Wade surprises graduates at Stoneman Douglas high school
Snapchat, other services affected by network congestion
Phillies acquire outfielder Bruce from Mariners
More TOP STORIES News