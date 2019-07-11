2020 presidential election

Who is Tom Steyer? What to know about the Democratic 2020 candidate

SAN FRANCISCO -- Changing his mind and defying the odds, 62-year-old San Francisco billionaire Tom Steyer throws his hat in the ring for the race seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. But, who is he?

Steyer grew up in New York City the youngest of three brothers.

His father, Roy, was a lawyer who served in the Navy and was on the legal team that prosecuted Nazi war criminals at the Nuremburg trials.

Marnie, his mother, was a journalist and teacher.

RELATED: Democratic debate 2019: List of candidates who made it in first debate for 2020 presidential election

Steyer graduated from Yale and received an MBA from Stanford. In 1986 he moved to San Francisco where he started his own investment firm, Farallon Capital.

After achieving much success, Steyer left Farallon to focus on politics, environmental advocacy and philanthropy with his wife Kat.

In 2013 he founded NextGen America, a grassroots, "a nonprofit group that combats climate change, promotes social justice and increases participation in our democracy through voter registration and grassroots organizing."

Thanks in part to his efforts, Democrats were able to take over the House of Representatives in 2018.

In January of 2019, Steyer decided against running for president but said instead he would focus on impeaching Pres. Donald Trump and created a nonprofit to that end, "Need to Impeach."

In a video posted on YouTube in July, Steyer changed his mind and decided to run for the Democratic nomination for president.

Many on the left criticized his decision saying his money is what was needed to win races, not for him to make a failed run for the nomination.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscopresidential racetom steyerpoliticselectionu.s. & world2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Biden earned more than $15M in last 2 years: tax statements
SF billionaire Tom Steyer announces presidential run
Billionaire Tom Steyer reconsiders presidential run
Rep. Swalwell says he's dropping out of presidential race
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Emergency
Flash flooding leaves motorists stranded
2 dead after being pulled from manhole in Delaware County
Dashcam captures 'heroic and livesaving' police rescue
Police: Boy killed, grandmother injured after being struck by unlicensed driver
Police cadet surrenders on assault charges
Nurses, service workers protest outside Hahnemann
Show More
Tick bite can spark unusual food allergy to red meat
Fire department welcomes 12 babies after devastating wildfire
Insurance adjusters allegedly stole $300K from homeowners
Motorcycle collision leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Bucks County
Cargo ship involved in $1.3B cocaine bust owned by JPMorgan Chase
More TOP STORIES News