Trenton mayor announces pick for new police director

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- The mayor of Trenton, New Jersey has announced his pick to be the city's next police director.
If confirmed, Sheilah Coley would become the first African-American woman to lead the Trenton Police Department.
She was also the first African-American woman to direct the Newark and East Orange police departments.
Coley was asked what message she has for the people of Trenton.
"I want to give you hope. Hope that I am truly going to partner with you. I hope we're going to move this city forward, hope that you're going to have a true and meaningful partnership with the police department," Coley said.
Coley says her first task will be to do a full assessment of the department and meet with community leaders.
She assumes the role of acting director immediately. City council has 90 days to confirm or reject the nomination.
