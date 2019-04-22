Trenton mayor announces pick for new police director

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- The mayor of Trenton, New Jersey has announced his pick to be the city's next police director.If confirmed, Sheilah Coley would become the first African-American woman to lead the Trenton Police Department.She was also the first African-American woman to direct the Newark and East Orange police departments.Coley was asked what message she has for the people of Trenton."I want to give you hope. Hope that I am truly going to partner with you. I hope we're going to move this city forward, hope that you're going to have a true and meaningful partnership with the police department," Coley said.Coley says her first task will be to do a full assessment of the department and meet with community leaders.She assumes the role of acting director immediately. City council has 90 days to confirm or reject the nomination.