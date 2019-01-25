GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

President Trump announces deal to end government shutdown

Pres. trump announces 3-week deal for federal workers to receive back pay

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Donald Trump says he'll sign legislation shortly to reopen shuttered government departments for three weeks -- until Feb. 15.

Trump's action would end what has become a record, 35-day partial shutdown.

Some 800,000 federal workers have had to work without pay or have been kept from doing their jobs as Trump and congressional Democrats were locked in a stalemate over the billions of dollars that Trump has demanded to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump spoke at the White House on Friday as intensifying delays at some of the nation's busiest airports and widespread disruptions brought new urgency to efforts to break the impasse.
This comes a day after a splintered Senate swatted down competing Democratic and Republican plans for ending the partial government shutdown on Thursday.

Longest government shutdowns in history: A look back at other recent federal government shutdowns

ABCNews and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
