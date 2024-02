Tthe House is expected to vote Thursday on a temporary funding bill.

House and Senate leaders reach deal to avert partial government shutdown ahead of Friday's deadline

An Oval Office meeting between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders on Tuesday turned tense, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, as they discussed Ukraine aid and government funding.

An Oval Office meeting between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders on Tuesday turned tense, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, as they discussed Ukraine aid and government funding.

An Oval Office meeting between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders on Tuesday turned tense, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, as they discussed Ukraine aid and government funding.

An Oval Office meeting between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders on Tuesday turned tense, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, as they discussed Ukraine aid and government funding.

House of Representatives and Senate leaders have reached a bipartisan deal to avert a partial government shutdown ahead of Friday's looming deadline.

Under the terms of the deal, the House is expected to vote Thursday on a temporary funding bill.

From left, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

This is a developing story. Please come back for more information.