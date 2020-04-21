immigration

President Trump claims he will temporarily suspend immigration into US

President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order to "temporarily suspend immigration" into the U.S. amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday evening, he said in a tweet, "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!"



Trump has taken credit for his restrictions on travel to the U.S. from China and hard-hit European countries, arguing it contributed to slowing the spread of the virus in the U.S. But he has yet to extend those restrictions to other nations now experiencing virus outbreaks.

Due to the pandemic, almost all visa processing by the State Department, including immigrant visas, has been suspended for weeks.

More than 750,000 Americans have come down with COVID-19 and more than 42,000 have died.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreaku.s. & worldpresident donald trumpcovid 19 pandemicimmigrationcovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IMMIGRATION
"The Paper Kingdom" is a tribute to all working-class families and immigrants.
N.J. family torn apart after dad handed over to ICE following traffic stop
Racist remark stuns Michigan school board meeting
Artist finds new world after coming to US from Israel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. stay home order extended, businesses not happy
Trump claims he will temporarily suspend immigration into US
Burglars target Center City businesses during COVID-19 shutdown
Skin rashes emerge as possible symptom of COVID-19
Oil price drops below $0 a barrel for first time ever
Temple University team manufacturing thousands of face shields a day
Teen using nonprofit to cheer up nursing home residents
Show More
CHOP staffers sign up to donate plasma in fight against COVID-19
Protesters rally in Harrisburg to demand Gov. Wolf reopen economy
Small businesses struggling to secure loans amid COVID-19 outbreak
First Philly coronavirus patients being admitted to Liacouras Center
Pennsylvania starts curbside pickup at some liquor stores
More TOP STORIES News