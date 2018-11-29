POLITICS

Video of fight involving Atlantic City mayor released

Full video of altercation involving Atlantic City mayor. Watch the surveillance video that was released on Nov. 29, 2018.

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. --
Surveillance video has been released showing the altercation involving Atlantic City's mayor, a city councilman and three other people outside a casino this month.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland announced Wednesday that his office wouldn't file charges stemming from the dispute.
Prosecutor: No criminal charges in fight involving Atlantic City mayor. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on November 28, 2018.



Sutherland added that citizen's complaints filed against Mayor Frank Gilliam and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy will be addressed in North Wildwood municipal court next month.

The early morning altercation occurred Nov. 11 outside Atlantic City's Golden Nugget casino.

The Press of Atlantic City reported the video shows Gilliam throwing several punches and Fauntleroy throwing a man to the ground.

It wasn't clear what led to the fight.

The newspaper reports that the three people who filed the citizens' complaint are employees of a nightclub in the casino.

