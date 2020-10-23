Politics

Nearly 1.5 million Pennsylvanians have already cast ballots ahead of election

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of State announced Friday that 50% of requested mail-in ballots have been cast, that is 1.5 million Pennsylvanians that have already voted by mail-in or absentee ballots 11 days prior to the election.

"It's almost exactly the total number of Pennsylvanians who voted by mail in the primary and we still have 11 days ago," said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar.

To give you perspective at this point before the June primary, less than 30% of mailed ballots had been received.

WATCH: Jim and Terry talk about the election night count, the second debate, and the latest trends in the swing states
EMBED More News Videos

Pennsylvania - Why the candidates are spending their time and money in the Keystone State



Voting early is proving more popular with Democrats than Republicans. According to the Department of State, 1,023,402 of the ballots that have been returned came from Democrats, 293,318 from Republicans, and 132,680 from other or unaffiliated party registrants, for a total of 1,449,400.

On Friday, at City Hall, people lined up to both cast ballots and to request a mail in ballot.

As we head closer to Election Day, expect to see officials gear up to maintain the integrity of the election in our battleground state.

Secretary Boockvar said they are coordinating with officials on all levels, saying, "I don't think there's ever been this level of coordination among this cross sector."

READ MORE: Vote 2020: Election Resources for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware



Expect to see lawsuits filed from both campaigns heading into the final week of the election.

On Friday, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruled unanimously on a key concern surrounding an avalanche of mailed ballots, prohibiting counties from rejecting them if the voter's signature on it does not resemble the signature on the voter's registration form

Two Republican justices joined five Democratic justices in the decision.

The verdict was a victory for Boockvar, who had asked the court to back her up in a legal dispute with President Donald Trump's campaign and Republican lawmakers.

"County boards of elections are prohibited from rejecting absentee or mail-in ballots based on signature comparison conducted by county election officials or employees, or as the result of third-party challenges based on signature analysis and comparisons," the justices wrote.

READ MORE: Pennsylvania is ground zero for the election litigation in 2020
EMBED More News Videos

As Pennsylvania remains one of the most-watched battleground states in the upcoming presidential election, it is also ground zero for the election litigation in 2020.



In her court filing, Boockvar had said that any such rejections pose "a grave risk of disenfranchisement on an arbitrary and wholly subjective basis," and without any opportunity for a voter to verify their signature before their ballot is disqualified.

Republican lawmakers and the Trump campaign had argued that the law is clear that election officials must compare the information on the mail-in ballot envelope, including a voter's signature, to a voter's information on file to determine a person's qualifications to vote.

READ MORE: Vote 2020: Election Resources for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware



But the justices disagreed, as did a federal judge in a separate case brought earlier by Trump's campaign. Both said that the law on mail-in ballots makes it clear only that the ballot envelope requires the voter's signature, but not a matching signature.

In a statement, Pennsylvania's attorney general, Democrat Josh Shapiro, called the decision a "win for voters."

Voters who use a mail-in ballot have their identity verified in their initial application, often using a driver's license number, he said.

READ MORE: Presidential candidates focus on Pennsylvania as battleground state
EMBED More News Videos

With 20 electoral college votes in the presidential election, Pennsylvania is a must-win battleground state, and the political tide could be changing.



"Pennsylvania's voter identification system is safe and secure," he said. "We are protecting every eligible vote and ensuring each is counted."

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, accused Boockvar of undermining election security provisions in state law and said lawmakers never thought it could be interpreted to render "signatures required on the mail-in ballots being meaningless."

"People voting in person are now being held to a higher standard than those who mail in their ballots," he said in a statement.

He also said it is "astonishing" that courts endorsed the interpretation that matching signatures are required to vote in person, "but mail-in voting is officially a free-for-all."

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspennsylvaniavote 20202020 presidential electionelectionpolitics
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 charged in deaths of young Trenton brothers
Virgin Mary statue stolen in South Philly; community makes it right
WATCH - Jim and Terry - Pa.'s Early Numbers and Final Results May Be Very Different
Woman survives frightening Jeep rollover crash captured on video
New Jersey named most hated state in new list
Pa. health officials report 2,219 new COVID-19 cases marking highest 1-day total
Older voters could make the difference in Pennsylvania
Show More
NJ police department offering signs to politely turn away trick-or-treaters
First Asian giant 'murder hornet' nest found in US
Army-Navy game in December moves from Philly to West Point
18-year-old shot and killed walking to Philadelphia gym
Fact Check: Trump, Biden's final presidential debate
More TOP STORIES News