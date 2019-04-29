Joe Biden enters 2020 race, Flyers remove Kate Smith statue

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5276086" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The penel discus the future of Atlantic City and the upcoming Philadelphia Sheriff's office race.

Mayor Menino is left off Joe Biden's Philadelphia fundraising tour.

Host Tamala Edwards and the Insiders debated about the Kate Smith statue removal, the future of the Philadelphia Sheriff's office and how Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) has Pres. Trump concerned about winning Pennsylvania in 2020.This week's panel consists of Donna Gentile O'Donnell, G. Terry Madonna, Nia Meeks and Jan Ting.