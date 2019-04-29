Politics

Joe Biden enters 2020 race, Flyers remove Kate Smith statue

By
Host Tamala Edwards and the Insiders debated about the Kate Smith statue removal, the future of the Philadelphia Sheriff's office and how Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) has Pres. Trump concerned about winning Pennsylvania in 2020.
The panel discuss the future of Atlantic City and the upcoming Philadelphia Sheriff's office race.



This week's panel consists of Donna Gentile O'Donnell, G. Terry Madonna, Nia Meeks and Jan Ting.
Mayor Menino is left off Joe Biden's Philadelphia fundraising tour.

