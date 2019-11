EMBED >More News Videos The panel looks at soaring gun violence in Philadelphia with at least five children being injured during the past month.

The panel discuss City Council members jockeying for position with calls for majority leader Bobby Henon to step down. Also, the Chairman of the Philadelphia GOP resigns and Martina White become first female GOP leader in the city. They also touch on the crowded race against Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R), plus the FBI is looking into how Governor Tom Wolf's administration issued permits for Mariner East pipeline.In segment 2, the panel looks at soaring gun violence in Philadelphia with at least five children being injured during the past month. Plus, how Philly has the largest gender gap amongst all major cities in the U.S.In segment 3, the panel offers their stories of the Week, four topics that warrant more attention. This week's panel is comprised of host Matt O'Donnell, Journalist Larry Platt, Documentary Filmmaker Sam Katz, Attorney Ajay Raju and GOP strategist Alison Young.