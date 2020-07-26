Will President Trump deploy Federal Troops to Philadelphia?

Host Tamala Edwards talks with John Hollway, Associate Dean of PENN Law School and Executive Director of the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice, to discuss the possibility of federal troops from 'Operation Legend' being deployed to Philadelphia by President Donald Trump.Hollway gives his take on whether the move would actually help the situation locally as the city grapples with an increasing wave of violence and deadly shootings.They also discuss the legalities around free speech, citizens and their right to protest and the appropriate application of law enforcement.