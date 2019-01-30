Wolf outlining plan to raise Pa. minimum wage

HARRISBURG (WPVI) --Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will outline his plan to raise the state's minimum wage.
He will be joined by legislators, workers and employers in Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon.
The state's minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour, which is also the federal minimum.
Wolf has pushed for an increase every year since taking office in 2015.
The governor signed legislation back in June raising minimum wage for state employees and contractors under his jurisdiction to $12 an hour.
