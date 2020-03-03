Philadelphia man charged after jumping through port-a-potty in viral video

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The man at the center of a destructive - and disgusting - prank in North Wildwood has been charged.

In a video given to Action News by police, 26-year-old Robert Daniels can be seen taking a flying leap from a seawall onto a port-a-potty. The incident happened in February, police said.

The impact broke the top of the structure, sending the Philadelphia man down into the portable toilet.

He was arrested on Monday after the video went viral on social media.

Daniels has been charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct
