Teen girl shot in back while sitting inside Port Richmond home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left a 17-year-old girl injured in the city's Port Richmond section on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. on the 2900 block of Amber Street near East Birch Street.

Police say the teen was sitting inside a home when she was shot in the back. She was rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where she's listed in stable condition.

A 25-year-old man was also shot in the abdomen. He is listed in stable condition at an area hospital.



A 25-year-old man was also shot in the abdomen. He is listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

Police confirm an arrest has been made. The suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

