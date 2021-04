PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot five times early Sunday morning in West Philadelphia.According to investigators, the woman, who is in her 30s, was shot at about 2:30 a.m., outside of a bar near North 56th Street and Wyalusing Avenue.The woman told police she had been shot by a man who then ran away.She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.Police said the woman was not cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.