1 dead in 3-vehicle collision on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia

Kelly Drive is closed in both directions between Hunting Park Avenue and Fountain Green Drive.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, August 15, 2024 10:11PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead following a three-vehicle collision on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on the 2300 block of Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park.

The view from Chopper 6 shows a white SUV and two sedans involved in the wreck.

Police say one person died at the scene.

There was no immediate word on the other individuals involved.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Kelly Drive is closed in both directions between Hunting Park Avenue and Fountain Green Drive.

Get real-time traffic updates at 6abc.com/traffic.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

