Woman, dog die after barn fire spreads to home in Haycock Twp., Bucks County

HAYCOCK TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- One person and a dog have died after a barn fire spread to a home in Haycock Township, Bucks County.

The broke out on the 1800 block of Mountain View Drive at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said a woman and her dog were found dead near the back door of the residence. The woman's identity has not yet been released.

Fire crews had to deal with a partial roof collapse as they tried to contain the flames.

They remain on the scene right now putting out hot spots.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of this blaze.

