1 dead after BMW crashes into parked van in Philadelphia's Mayfair section

One person is dead after a BMW crashed into a parked van in Mayfair.

One person is dead after a BMW crashed into a parked van in Mayfair.

One person is dead after a BMW crashed into a parked van in Mayfair.

One person is dead after a BMW crashed into a parked van in Mayfair.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say speed played a role in a deadly crash in Mayfair.

It happened at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 6600 block of Frankford Avenue.

Investigators say the driver of a BMW lost control and slammed into a parked van, sending the van onto the sidewalk.

A 26-year-old male passenger in the BMW was thrown from the car and killed.

The 28-year-old female driver is being treated for injuries.