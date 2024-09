1 dead after fire in Haddonfield, NJ

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a fire in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Walnut Street around 6:50 a.m. on Monday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

There has been no word on the cause of the fire or the identity of the victim.