1 dead, another injured after car slammed into back of semi truck in Philadelphia's Ogontz section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person has died after a sedan slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer in Philadelphia's Ogontz section on New Year's Eve.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The front half of the Honda was wedged under the truck at Ogontz Avenue and Nedro Street.

One person has died and another was hospitalized.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.