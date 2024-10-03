1 dead, 1 hurt in Philadelphia shooting; fleeing suspect crashes into SEPTA bus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and another was injured after shots rang out in Philadelphia's Mantua section on Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. at 40th and Brown streets.

Police have not identified the victim who died.

The second victim, identified as an adult male, was shot in the thigh. He was taken to an area hospital. His condition is still unknown.

Police say a fleeing suspect going the wrong way crashed into a SEPTA bus. After the collision, the suspect fled on foot.

No further information is available at this time.