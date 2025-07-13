Police say they were called out to a home on Quickset Road for reports of shots fired.

1 dead in triple shooting outside home in Levittown, Pennsylvania

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Middletown Township Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in Levittown, Bucks County.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot lying outside the home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found two other victims, a man and a woman, at the scene.

They were take to the hospital, and are expected to survive.

Investigators say everyone involved knew each other.

They believe at least two of the men were armed and fired at each other.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

So far no charges have been filed.

