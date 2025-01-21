1 injured in Camden house fire in New Jersey

One person was removed from the house with smoke inhalation and taken to a nearby hospital.

CAMDEN, NJ (WPVI) -- One person has been injured in a house fire in Camden, New Jersey.

The fire broke out around 4:10 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Saunders and N 27th streets.

When crews arrived, heavy fire was showing on the first floor of the two-story house.

Officials say the fire was so intense that it caused the second floor to collapse onto the first floor.

Fire crews are still on the scene, working to put out the blaze.

