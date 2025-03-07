1 killed after head-on crash in Monroe Twp., NJ

Police are investigating a head-on crash near the intersection of Piney Hollow Road and Jackson Road in Monroe Twp.

Police are investigating a head-on crash near the intersection of Piney Hollow Road and Jackson Road in Monroe Twp.

Police are investigating a head-on crash near the intersection of Piney Hollow Road and Jackson Road in Monroe Twp.

Police are investigating a head-on crash near the intersection of Piney Hollow Road and Jackson Road in Monroe Twp.

MONROE, TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- One person was killed after a head-on crash in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Piney Hollow Road and Jackson Road.

Investigators say a Nissan Rogue was traveling east on Piney Hollow Road when it crossed the center of the roadway and entered the westbound lane, colliding with the front end of a Toyota Tundra that was heading west.

The driver of the Nissan, a 41-year-old woman from Vineland, was extracted from the vehicle but was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

The driver in the Toyota, a 34-year-old man from Waterford Works, was taken to Cooper Trauma.

Officials said both drivers were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Speed may have been a factor, according to police.

