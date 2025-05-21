1 person dead, another critically injured after shooting inside West Philadelphia corner store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and another is in extremely critical condition after a shooting in a West Philadelphia corner store.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday at Race Street near 54th Street.

The person killed was pronounced dead at the scene, while the person who was wounded is being treated at Lankenau Medical Center.

Action News has learned someone approached police at the scene claiming they were the shooter, and that the shooting was in self-defense.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

The names of those involved have not been released.

