11-year-old girl injured after being struck by a car in Philadelphia

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 10:53PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 11-year-old girl was injured after being struck by a car in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. on the 1300 block of West Bristol Street in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood.

Authorities say a detective with the Philadelphia Police Department witnessed the collision and called police.

The young girl was then taken to Saint Christopher's Hospital in stable condition.

Officers say the car remained on the scene after the crash. It is unclear whether charges will be filed.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.

