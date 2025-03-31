12 arrested after 15 year old shot and large crowds in North Philadelphia followong Ramadan event

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Celebrations for the end of Ramadan took a violent turn in North Philadelphia on Sunday.

Someone opened fire nearby, leaving a teenager wounded.

According to Philadelphia Police, 12 people were arrested. 11 of which were juveniles, all were cited for various violations mostly disorderly conduct and failure to disperse.

"We knew there was an event that was going to attract large crowds so we did have officers on location already but given the large crowds, after the shooting additional officers responded from nearby districts and units." explained Philadelphia Inspector D.F. Pace.

Philadelphia Police and Temple University Police responded to a shooting along the 1400 block of Cecil B Moore around 1:00 p.m., it happened in a parking lot next to an alley way.

"We discovered a 15-year-old young man who was shot once in the forearm," said Pace.

Officers rushed the 15-year-old to the hospital. Officials said video indicates the teens were in the area from the Ramadan event, when one of them fired a gun hitting the 15-year-old in the arm.

"It does appear that most of the crowd we were attempting to disperse that a good number of them were at the event or associated with it in someway," Pace noted.

Families were inside the Liacouras Center celebrating the end of Ramadan.

"This day is our EID which is the end of our Ramadan we had our morning prayer in the morning. A bunch of families come out they enjoy themselves for the day," said Brianna Pittman of West Oak Lane.

Meanwhile, outside following the shooting officers were called to Broad and Cecil B Moore for large crowds and fights in the area.

Officers could be seen trying to move crowds along as the groups would go from one side of Cecil to the next.

"It was heartbreaking because this is a peaceful time. This is a peaceful time to hear so much ruckus was going on on the outside it's heartbreaking that's not what we're here for or what our religion represents," pleased Pittman.

The shooting remains under investigation.