12 Plus celebrates 12 years of supporting students in Philadelphia

12 Plus founder Raymond John started the non-profit company to supplement high school students education and navigation of their transition beyond their senior year of high school. The organization has grown from one school when it started in 2012 to 15 schools currently. Each school has a 12 Plus center where students are welcome to visit for support in everything from class tutoring to college applications, job applications and financial aid opportunities. They also support alumni with similar resources. Raymond's wife Thu Pham is the founder of Càphe Roasters, the James Beard nominated roastery in Kensington. Càphe is the sister organization of 12 Plus, donating a portion of its profits to the organization and also offering job opportunities for students of the program.

