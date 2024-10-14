12-year-old killed by fallen tree limb in Mercer County

LAWRENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old is dead after being struck by a fallen tree limb in Mercer County on Monday.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on the 100 block of Eldridge Avenue in Lawrence Township, New Jersey.

Authorities say the child was killed by a fallen tree limb.

There is no word yet on what may have led to this happening.

Police have also not released the child's identity.

Mercer County officials are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.