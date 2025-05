Man fatally shot in chest in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed after being shot in the chest in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at West Huntingdon and North Chadwick streets.

Authorities say it appears the victim was shot at close range.

No arrests have been made.