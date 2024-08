Thousands dressed in white gather for 12th annual Diner en Blanc held in Philadelphia's Love Park

The 12th annual Diner en Blanc took place in Philadelphia's Love Park Thursday night.

The 12th annual Diner en Blanc took place in Philadelphia's Love Park Thursday night.

The 12th annual Diner en Blanc took place in Philadelphia's Love Park Thursday night.

The 12th annual Diner en Blanc took place in Philadelphia's Love Park Thursday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of people, dressed in their finest white clothing, turned out for a fancy evening meal outside with family and friends Thursday night.

The annual Diner en Blanc took place in Philadelphia's Love Park.

The event is known for keeping the location of the gathering a secret until just before the party begins.

Live music and photo opportunities kept guests entertained.

The celebration marked the 12th year of that event in Philadelphia.