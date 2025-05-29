13-year-old followed into his Holmesburg home, held at gunpoint

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a home invasion robbery in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Sheffield Avenue.
Police say a 13-year-old boy was entering his home through the basement when he was followed inside by two suspects.
He was held at gunpoint and told to open a safe.
The suspects then fled the scene with multiple weapons.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.