Rentals at the Jersey Shore are still available for Memorial Day weekend and beyond

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The unofficial start to summer is almost here and for all of you procrastinators out there, there is still time to get a rental at the shore.

You can still snatch up properties all up and down the Jersey shore.

"We have a page dedicated to just Memorial Day Weekend properties. Owners that are willing to just rent out for the long weekend," said Maria Kirk of ShoreSummerRentals.com. "They range from $200 a night up to $800 a night depending on the property, the location, and the amenities."

Even the national sites have rentals for the holiday in similar price ranges and that's not all - there are shore rentals available deep into summer.

"We have about 15% available in like say the Wildwoods," she said. "Cape May is about 10% left of inventory. You go to towns like maybe Wildwood Crest and that's a little higher. There's about 30% still available in the Crest for peak summer weeks."

But the time is ticking away.

"Last June, we had a huge spike so that's when everybody started booking last minute," said Kirk.

Kirk runs the website ShoreSummerRentals.com which acts as the listing site for owners. If a renter finds something they like, they contact the owner directly, which saves them money.

"Guests come to us because they don't have to pay booking fees, service fees, New Jersey sales tax...they don't have to pay that when you're renting privately," she said. "It could save over $1,000 to $2,000 on a one week rental."

All of the properties on her site are verified.

"Any guest that comes to us and they're looking on our site, they can be assured that there's no scams going on that that is the owner," she said.

Another rental tip is to try booking at the very beginning of the season or at the end. Everything is still open, but there are a lot less crowds and prices are typically a bit lower.