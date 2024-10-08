16-year-old collects school supplies for students overseas

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- La Salle College High school student Aadit Bontha founded the nonprofit, 'School Essentials,' to help kids across the world gain better tools for education.

Bontha has partnered with local libraries to set up donation boxes where community members can conveniently drop off items.

So far, Bontha has sent supplies to countries such as Bangladesh, Guatemala, and Ukraine. He has done so with the help of organizations such as Lifting Hands International and Helping Hand for Relief and Development USA.

Participants in the School Essentials drive include the Phoenixville Public Library, Royersford Free Public Library, Spring Valley Library, Perkiomen Valley Library, and the Spring Valley YMCA.

To learn more about School Essentials, visit their website.

