16-year-old critically injured after being shot in Wilmington, Delaware

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, September 25, 2024 2:15AM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday.

It happened just after 6:15 p.m. in the area of East 24th and Carter streets.

Police say they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.

Authorities are still investigating what led to the gunfire in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 302-576-3633.

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
