16-year-old dead after double shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in West Philadelphia on Monday morning has left a teenager dead and a man in critical condition.
Gunfire erupted around 11:06 a.m. in the unit block of S. 60th Street.
Officers arrived to find the two victims with multiple gunshot wounds.
One of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The other victim, a 21-year-old man, is hospitalized in critical condition.
There was no word on a motive for the shooting and no arrests have been made.
The names of the victims have not been released.
