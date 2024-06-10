16-year-old dead after double shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in West Philadelphia on Monday morning has left a teenager dead and a man in critical condition.

Gunfire erupted around 11:06 a.m. in the unit block of S. 60th Street.

Officers arrived to find the two victims with multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other victim, a 21-year-old man, is hospitalized in critical condition.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting and no arrests have been made.

The names of the victims have not been released.

