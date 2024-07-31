17-year-old accused of attempted carjacking, shooting that killed NJ dad protecting his kids

'Heroic action': NJ father killed trying to protect his 2 children during carjacking attempt

'Heroic action': NJ father killed trying to protect his 2 children during carjacking attempt

'Heroic action': NJ father killed trying to protect his 2 children during carjacking attempt

'Heroic action': NJ father killed trying to protect his 2 children during carjacking attempt

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old was arrested in Mercer County on Tuesday for allegedly trying to steal a vehicle with two young children inside and killing their father during the encounter.

It happened back on July 12 around 10:20 p.m. at Garfield and Farragut avenues in Trenton, New Jersey.

Video in the player above is from a previous report.

Authorities say Johny Emmanuel Cruz-Rodriguez, 27, was standing near the back of a Dodge Durango with the back hatch open. His two children were inside the car.

That's when police say a suspect got into the car and tried to drive away.

Before the suspect could flee the scene, however, Cruz-Rodriguez reportedly tried to climb into the back of the car.

RELATED | 'Heroic action': NJ father killed trying to protect his 2 children during carjacking attempt

The suspect then allegedly opened fire on Cruz-Rodriguez.

Authorities say the car crashed into two parked vehicles a short distance away.

The Mercer County Prosecutor said both children were unharmed, but Cruz-Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The juvenile suspect has since been charged with murder, carjacking, endangering the welfare of a child, and other related offenses.

Investigators say his name is being withheld due to him being a minor.