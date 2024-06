18 cats rescued from burning home in Paulsboro, NJ

PAULSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was an intense rescue operation in Gloucester County as crews rescued more than a dozen cats trapped inside a burning home.

The fire broke out in the 100 block of West Broad Street in Paulsboro around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters and animal control officers worked together to get the 18 cats to safety.

Crews did have to give oxygen to some of those animals.

No humans were hurt in the fire.

Investigators are now trying to figure out what sparked the flames.